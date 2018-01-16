Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Silkworm
The #1 internationally bestselling series, soon to be a major TV series on HBORead More
“Strike shares a trait with many great fictional detectives: He is darn good company.” — Harlan Coben
“Strike shares a trait with many great fictional detectives: He is darn good company.” — Harlan Coben
When novelist Owen Quine goes missing, his wife calls in private detective Cormoran Strike. At first, Mrs. Quine thinks her husband has just gone off by himself for a few days, as he has done before, and asks Strike to find him and bring him home. But as Strike investigates, he discovers that Quine has just completed a manuscript revealing poisonous secrets about almost everyone he knows. If the novel were to be published, it would ruin lives–meaning that there are lots of influential people who might want him silenced.
When Quine is found brutally murdered under bizarre circumstances, Strike and Robin, his determined young assistant, embark on a race against time to understand the motivations of a ruthless killer, a killer unlike any they’ve encountered before…
A compulsively readable novel in the highly acclaimed Cormoran Strike series, The Silkworm has unforgettable twists at every turn.
Edition: Media Tie-In
Reader Reviews
Praise
"The Silkworm is a very well-written, wonderfully entertaining take on the traditional British crime novel... Robert Galbraith may proudly join the ranks of English, Scottish and Irish crime writers such as Tana French, Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, John Connolly, Kate Atkinson, and Peter Robinson."—Harlan Coben, New York Times Book Review
"Cormoran Strike is back, and so is his resourceful sidekick, Robin Ellacott, a gumshoe team that's on its way to becoming as celebrated for its mystery-solving skills as Nick and Nora Charles of "Tin Man" fame, and Mikael Blomkvist and Lisbeth Salander (a.k.a. the girl with the dragon tattoo)."—Michiko Kakutani, New York Times
"The plot zings along... Swift and satisfying."—Carolyn Kellogg, The Los Angeles Times
"The last line of The Silkworm, which will lift the hearts of readers who have come to love its deeply sympathetic characters, offers the prospect of more of that joy both for [Robin] and for us."—Charles Finch, USA Today
"A compulsively entertaining yarn."—Entertainment Weekly
"Astutely observed, well-paced... The Silkworm thoroughly engages as a crime novel."—People
"The story is enthralling, not only for its twists and turns, but for the fun of the teamwork... [it's] a cast of characters who you'll want to meet again and again."—Time
"A swift-paced, suspenseful mystery... Robert Galbraith has announced himself a fresh voice in mystery fiction: part hard-boiled, part satiric, part poignant, and part romantic."—The Wall Street Journal