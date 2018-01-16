



When novelist Owen Quine goes missing, his wife calls in private detective Cormoran Strike. At first, Mrs. Quine thinks her husband has just gone off by himself for a few days, as he has done before, and asks Strike to find him and bring him home. But as Strike investigates, he discovers that Quine has just completed a manuscript revealing poisonous secrets about almost everyone he knows. If the novel were to be published, it would ruin lives–meaning that there are lots of influential people who might want him silenced.





When Quine is found brutally murdered under bizarre circumstances, Strike and Robin, his determined young assistant, embark on a race against time to understand the motivations of a ruthless killer, a killer unlike any they’ve encountered before…





A compulsively readable novel in the highly acclaimed Cormoran Strike series, The Silkworm has unforgettable twists at every turn.