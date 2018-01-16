Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Career of Evil
The #1 internationally bestselling series is soon to be a major TV series on HBO.
“The third–and best–novel in the engaging Cormoran Strike private detective series… [Galbraith has] invented a serial killer for the ages, one who chills us from the book’s grim but riveting opening… This perfectly paced mystery is packed with surprises.” – USA Today
When a mysterious package is delivered to Robin Ellacott, she is horrified to discover that it contains a woman’s severed leg. Her boss, private detective Cormoran Strike, is less surprised but no less alarmed. There are four people from his past who he thinks could be responsible–and Strike knows that any one of them is capable of sustained and unspeakable brutality.
With the police focusing on one of the suspects, Strike and Robin delve into the dark and twisted worlds of the other three men. But as more horrendous acts occur, time is running out for the two of them…
Edition: Media Tie-In
Praise
"Pure pleasure... That's what makes these novels so good: They are clever, tightly plotted mysteries with all of the most pleasurable elements of the genre (good guy, bad guy, clues, twists, murder!), but with stunning emotional and moral shading."—Annalisa Quinn, NPR
"Hugely entertaining... This gifted storyteller has taken full command of the new turf... Career of Evil succeeds powerfully on its own terms."—Chicago Tribune
"Another triumph... Its darkness is mitigated by its sparkling protagonists."—People
"Strike and Robin are just as magnetic as ever."—Michiko Kakutani, New York Times
"Bloody good... The author's trademark plotting has lost none of its propulsive readability."
—Boston Globe