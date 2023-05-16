Winter Run

ALSO BY ROBERT ASHCOM

Acknowledgments

I would like to thank William Woodward for his serendipitous help; Jacques de Spoelberch, my agent, for getting me going; and Shannon Ravenel, my editor, for her insight and patience.

Prologue: Gretchen's Arms

It was a dark day. Water glistened black on the sidewalks. The naked branches of the trees lining the street hung overhead like webbed fingers on crooked arms. Another two degrees and it would all be frozen. Everything was close, everything held tight, bare hands clenched in pockets.

There were new buildings and a lot of construction around the hospital. But I couldn't mistake the smell once I walked through the doors. The color-coded lines on the walls were supposed to guide me to my destination. They didn't make any sense. Finally a nurse gave up explaining and just took me to the ward.

And there she was. I would hardly have recognized her. The disease had taken her away. Who would have ever thought that so much flesh was necessary to make a face. Hers was gone. Skin stretched taut over the bones that everyone said were the source of her beauty. Bones. People had talked about them. She was unmistakably Scandinavian. In youth her creamy white blond hair had fallen to her shoulders. She wore it that way even after it turned silver. She had been tall, willowy, with slender arms. Arms always waiting for me, reaching out to take me back. But not now. It was too late. This time I was sure. Her rings were gone. They had looked foreign on her long, tapered fingers, anyway.

I watched her. Her cool slate-gray eyes were closed, her breath rising and falling, the kind of breathing you do when you are in pain. Tubes. The whole nine yards.

All my life I called her Gretchen except in loaded moments. Then she became Mother—the Swedish orphan, raised by friends after her parents both died of cancer within a single year. The friends were Cath -olic and strict. Gretchen was expected to understand the doctrine of the Trinity. But she never had. How could one thing be three? Or the other way around? She was defiant. And so for the rest of her life she received the sacrament in her left hand although she was right-handed.

"Hello Mother." Her body shifted slightly.

Then the idiot question: "How are you?"

"Fine."

What do you say to the already as-good-as-dead—to one whose rings and bracelets have been removed? I put my hand on her wrist. It was cold and very small.

"I am here. Is there anything I can do for you?"

"No thank you." In clear English.

There followed two days of tension and suspense, arguments with doctors about pain medication, about the chances of her coming back. I knew she wouldn't, not looking like that. She knew how she looked.

I had to leave for a few days. I told her what I was doing. She came up from wherever it was she was and said, "Before you go, make a list of your choices and put it on the chair. I never approved of them—but put it on the chair." Then she went away again.

My choices? My choices? What do you mean?

I couldn't breathe. It was like suffocation from the dust around a grain bag when it is being filled. The dust is like ether and the world spins. And your eyes swim. You raise your head and the far wall of the feed mill looks obscured as if by rain. That was what it was like—sitting on a steel chair in that room, with my choices.

And then the world lit up the way it did once as I was leading a stallion out to his paddock on a spring Sunday morning. It happened just as I opened the gate to let him through. And for a moment everything was revealed to me. Then it was gone.

It happened again there in that hospital room. This time the revelation was a story.

Virginia in the late forties. The end of summer—days echoing with the bobwhite's call and the incessant cooing of the mourning doves. The honeysuckle had lost its scent, and on the real farms the corn was tasseled and high, about ready to gather. Blackberries were in, though I didn't have the patience for them. But Gretchen made preserves, so sometimes I had to pick them. They were worse than shelling walnuts. It was the brink of fall. Soon the air would be full of wood smoke, and it would be hunting season.

The farm was huge—almost seven hundred acres. But there were no crops, just pastures mostly gone to broom sage and a couple of garden plots and the little pasture where the milk cow lived by herself except when Bat, the mule, was living at Silver Hill.

There was also the four-acre fenced lot where the hogs were kept. There were huge oaks in the enclosure, and in the fall the hogs could live off the acorns. The rest of the time Matthew fed them the leftovers from the house and commercial feed from the coop. The hog lot was completely surrounded by the broom sage field above the pond. The hog lot was like a fortress in the middle of the field. It had been tightly fenced and refenced over the years. The fence was thick with honeysuckle and multiflora rose. Deep in the middle was a spring coming out from under a rock. The spring flowed its muddy trickle to the fence and then down the hill to the pond, carrying the hog waste. We didn't know any better in those days. Even in a drought, the place was always muddy. It had become a sinkhole.

Paradise trees and cedars had grown up to the point where you couldn't see into the place except where the hunt club had put in chicken coop jumps—those paneled A-frames that straddled the wire fence, allowing the huntsmen and horses a safe jump into the hog lot if that's where the fox and hounds led them. It took a special horse to jump into that place, with the mud and slop. Horses hate hogs. So what usually happened was the riders stood next to the fence, listening as the hounds gave tongue in the frantic way they have when they are close. Add to that the oinking and squealing of the hogs and the horses hating the smell and refusing to stand still, and it was mayhem. But thrilling.

That August, on the first day of foxhunting—called cubbing—the hounds were brought to the farm to hunt. I had a pony and would ride with the hunt later that year, but on this day Matthew and I stood above the lot and watched the whole thing from the burnt-out summerhouse yard. Sure enough the fox had run into the hog lot, with the hounds in hot pursuit. I kept looking up at Matthew saying, "They'll kill him! They'll kill him!" Feeling awful for the fox but cheering for the hounds in my mind at the same time.

"Be patient, Charlie," he said. "Quit your jumping up and down and watch. Be still, Charlie. Be still!"

Around and around the hounds went, now coming to our side, then straight toward the jump on the other side. I was sure the fox would come out and take off in the open. Crescendo after crescendo. The hogs were squealing and running—apparently with the hounds, the whole huge group in pursuit of the fox. It was outrageous and wild, as if something from time beyond memory had been turned loose, broken loose from whatever shackles time could have contrived for it—the sound and the hounds—and our wild imaginations. I could feel the tension in Matthew next to me, too. What was really happening? After twenty minutes of unbearable suspense, the huntsman decided to go in on foot and round up the hounds, and to hell with this mess. So in he went, blowing the horn and hollering for the hounds. The whips stood around the enclosure cracking their whips and hollering, "Get to him!" at the top of their lungs. I wanted to go in, too, but of course Matthew wouldn't let me. Finally the huntsman emerged, covered from head to foot in mud and hog slop. The hounds were behind him. They were also covered. They were panting and shaking their heads and tails and looking thoroughly satisfied, in contrast to the huntsman who was thoroughly furious and told everyone so, including the Master.

I pulled on Matthew's arm, "They killed him, didn't they? They killed that fox in there? Why did the huntsman let them go in there?"

"Charlie, be still," he said again. "Be still and watch!"

So for twenty minutes we squatted next to the huge poplar and watched. The last hound had come out, covered in mud and glory, the whips hollered, "Pack up!" and the hunt left to find another fox. Still we watched. Then Matthew pointed to a patch of honeysuckle, as a darkening shadow emerged. I held my breath and gripped his sleeve. The fox stopped as he came into the open. Looked around.

He was covered in mud also. He looked like a half-drowned cat. He shook himself, and as his coat dried, he became twice as big. Then he trotted off, his ears pulled back to hear if anything happened behind him.

"Now Charlie, if we wouldn't of been down wind of him, that fox would of smelled us and never come out until we were gone. Do you see, Charlie? Do you see?" He always questioned me. Did I see?

Yes, I saw. Because the breeze was in our faces, we could have smelled the fox, had we been able, but he couldn't smell us. Yes, I saw.

I had to get into that place and see how with all that hell going on, with the hounds roaring around, the hogs squealing and running, and mud and slop everywhere, that fox had got out of there in one piece. How? I would find out.

For a moment the reverie ended. Is that what it had been all those years ago—the fox and the mud? Or was it the darkness and mayhem and the sounds … the darkness?

"Charlie, are you listening?" Then his hand was on my shoulder, and he pulled me around so he could look straight at me. "Charlie, quit! I know what you're thinking. You know that old boar hog is in there and would eat you alive."

"But—"

"But nothing. No!"

The big brick-and-clapboard house at the top of the hill was 175 years old and home to only Professor James and his wife. They had no children. A middle-aged black couple, Matthew Tanner and Sally, his wife, looked after the Jameses. Matthew milked the cow and took care of the gardens and, increasingly, drove the old professor where he needed to go. Matthew was a hunter and the Jameses loved wild game. In the fall each year Matthew killed a buck, even in the days when they were really scarce. He also killed a tom turkey each spring. Sometimes he was the only one in the community to accomplish this feat, the turkeys were so few and shy. He knew the woods and fields. He fit into the land and its moods and seasons like black hands into the brown cloth work gloves we all wore.

I turned nine that summer and I knew all this about him. Had known it since I was a little boy and held his coat sleeve when things got exciting or I was frightened. It wasn't thinking that told me. I just knew. We were a pair—the stout black man and the skinny, very blond white kid. Matthew and Sally had no children. Maybe that was it.

Later in the week of the cubbing, I walked up the hill to the big house to find Matthew. As I crossed the front porch I heard the professor talking and chuckling in his wheezy voice. "I know, Matthew. I should never have bought those five old sows from the Gibsons. But Ronnie has been sick and things are hard for them right now. Just try. And maybe that old boar will get them bred. If not, we'll slaughter the barren ones. Although God knows what we'll do with the meat. Those old things must be as tough as a rubber tire. You'll just have to feed them feed from the co-op. We sure don't have enough leftovers with just you and Sally and Mrs. James and me." There was a pause. "Oh, and Matthew—don't let Charlie Lewis near that boar!"

I knocked on the door and pulled it open.

"Ah, and there you are, Charlie," said the professor. "Did you hear what I said? Do not go near that boar without Matthew. Is that clear? I heard about the hunt you witnessed and your interest in that place."

"Yes sir," I said, "but—"

"No damn buts, young man," he exclaimed. "That animal is dangerous. You mind Matthew or I'm going to talk to your mama and papa."

He was serious, and as I didn't want to be kept at home when things were happening on the farm I shut up. It was my way—push them about as far as they would go and sometimes beyond, like the time I took George Maupin's workhorse, Jim, and rode five miles up the back road bareback to ask George if I could keep the horse for the weekend before they caught me. Shortly after that they had got me the pony.

Two days later, Robert Paine, who was small and skinny and deep, deep black and had done time on the road gang, came to help Matthew move the old sows. As he always did, Robert looked sideways at me when he realized I was along for the ride. But I didn't pay it any attention and Matthew acted like he didn't see it. It would be years before the meaning of those looks became clear, before I knew the depth of his enmity, before, on a January night sitting around the fire next to the store at hog-killing time, my Eden would end.

Once the men got the old '32 Ford stake body running, we drove up the valley road to the Gibson's and loaded the sows up the pen's ramp into the truck. They protested mightily, but the men knew hogs and squeezed them into the truck without any trouble.

At the other end, Matthew backed the truck up to the gap in the hog-lot fence with its vine-covered gate barely visible. He lowered the tailgate on the truck, and the sows slid and snuffled their way down to the ground and wandered off into the jungle of vines and stumps and mud.

That evening, we went back to be sure the sows hadn't gone crazy and jumped the chicken coops. We sat on one of the jumps with our legs hanging inward. The trees in the lot had been thinned a few years back leaving four-foot-high stumps. The stumps had grown up in honeysuckle and blackberries. Each stump had a clump of dirt and grass around its base, like a little island in a sea of thick red mud and greasy puddles of brown water. It looked like a spooky Halloween garden. An evening mist was coming in, but we could see the shapes of the hogs, lying in the mud between the puddles. They looked like the larvae you find under an old board in a barn lot: pale to white and, in the mist, without real shape. Like slugs. You always hear that pigs are intelligent, but it's hard to believe that anything that mud-caked and smelly could be intelligent. They are, though. And they all have different personalities, and special eyes.

We heard one grunting a ways off and then the huge gray boar came into sight—iron gray, with wiry hair all over his back, swinging his head from side to side as he walked among the prone shapes, occasionally pushing one with his nose, checking to see if she was in heat.

The boar moved steadily in our direction.

"Hey, old hog!" Matthew called. "Are they all right, or are they too old?" Then he turned to me. "Too old, I reckon. But the man wants them bred. So that's what's going to happen."

When Matthew called, the big boar had raised his head. His eyes looked right at us, not like cows and horses, which hardly ever will look you in the face. His eyes were bright. They seemed to have their own light, like the hog had a flashlight in his brain turned on us to see what we were thinking. Does a hog oink only through his nose? That big male rumbled, way down in his chest. He sounded wild. I stared at him, thinking, What would you do if I came in there? I could walk around checking the sows with you. And we could look into every corner of the lot, to see if we could find a snake. And if we did, you would eat it, because Matthew told me a hog would eat a snake, alive—even a copperhead—and it wouldn't hurt him.

I know what I could do. I could bring the pony and jump the chicken coop and ride around with you. That way I wouldn't get all muddy and make Gretchen angry. And if you really didn't like me in there, I could turn the pony around and race to the fence and jump the jump. And no harm done. And I would find out. Find out how the fox was able to run in there and come out alive. And maybe see another fox hunting for mice …

Looking back, it is no wonder they were all so angry with me and frightened. It was as if I somehow wanted to run back up the pipe of evolution and burst through at the other end into a meadow where nature and its creatures and I were the same thing.

"Matthew," I asked, "is that hog tame or wild? I mean, he stands there looking at us and doesn't run away, so he's not like a deer or a fox. What would he do if I went in there with him? Would he be like a cow and maybe stand still or maybe walk away—"

"Charlie!" he interrupted. "Now you listen to me. I told you before about hogs."

"Oh, I know. You mean about maybe eating you if you fell into a little pen with them. But that boar is in the open—it would be like—"

"No, it wouldn't be like anything you ever seen! That boar (he called it a "bo") is dangerous. You'll end up just like Billy Gibbons over to Smith's. They have a big pen, too. But that didn't keep them hogs from near eating him that morning he come in drunk and slipped and fell into the pen when he was calling them. Hadn't of been for the horse trainer come to check a sick yearling, and hearing all the commotion from the hog pen, Billy would of been dead! You know they had him down in the slop and had tore his clothes off, and you could see blood all over his chest where they started to eat him. They had a time getting him out of there. What with those hogs not wanting to let go of that boy and Jimmy running around yelling for help and that old woman, Mrs. Greeves, standing there laughing and saying how that would teach him to come in drunk, before she knowed how bad it was. Hadn't of been for the horse trainer, that boy would sure Lord have been dead.

"Now Charlie, I know you. And if I see you coming near this hog lot without me, I'm going to call your mama and get her to keep you home. And you know she will if I tell her. Are you listening, Charlie?"

Gretchen? She was always there in the background, looking at me. At the time I understood she was afraid, but I never knew of what.

That evening she was in her garden. She was kneeling on a feed sack with a narrow trowel in her gloved right hand transplanting tulip bulbs that Mrs. James had given her. Her thick hair was pulled back with a rubber band, and there was a thin line of perspiration on her upper lip. She looked up and smiled. Her gray eyes were cool and appraising, thinking, What have you done today, Charlie? What new, crazy thing have you gotten into today? Not out loud, but I knew what she was thinking. Out loud she said, "Did you and Matthew and Robert get the pigs moved?" She called them pigs. She was a city girl.

"Yes, and we saw the boar hog. He's huge, Gretchen. Huge! And he rumbles down in his chest when he moves around. He looks like a wild animal—"

Her eyes tensed. "You know you're not to go there alone. Professor James spoke to me about it. And I will speak to your father about it this weekend. You must not go near that pig lot without Matthew. Do you hear me, Charlie?"

The pony was tough. The day I got her she kicked me in the right knee as I was walking into her stall to feed her. Her name was Tricksey, which I hated. To me she was just the pony. Her coat was gray, but depending on how wet the red clay of our fields was, she was pink or reddish brown. When I went to catch her in the big open broom sage pasture, she blended with the land so I could hardly see her. Sometimes I absolutely couldn't see her. She was a part of the countryside. She fit in.

She was hard to catch. Like the other things about the land and the animals I couldn't understand, I didn't understand her. But she would come to a handful of grain if I stroked my palm and wiggled the grain around in my hand.

That afternoon she was harder than usual to find. She seemed to blend into the ground even more. Maybe it was a sign. The plan was the same as the daydream: The pony and I would jump over one of the chicken coops into the hog lot. Then I would find the boar and just hang around with him.

Gretchen had gone to town, and Matthew was nowhere to be seen. We trotted down the dirt lane to the hog lot. The weather was threatening, ominous to the west over the mountains. We had passed the hog lot many times, so I was sure the pony was completely used to the smell. At the first chicken coop jump, I stopped her and looked over into the pen. No hogs in sight.

She refused twice. By the third time, I was really furious and beat her hard behind the saddle with the crop. She landed in a mud puddle and stopped dead still. And I almost fell over her head. But there I was—in the pen. From the inside, it was like a trap, with the paradise trees growing everywhere and the mud. Even the honeysuckle looked stronger. I had landed twenty feet from the rock with the little spring flowing out from under it. It bubbled up clear but quickly muddied as it started its journey to the outside world. Swamp lilies grew around the rock. It was a little garden in the sea of mud. We moved in deep enough that I couldn't see the fence behind me—or in front. It was like being out of sight of land in a boat. I had never felt the pony so alive and aware. She walked stiff-legged, with her neck rigid and her nostrils flared, looking. I loved it.

We found the sows in a group, lying on their sides in the mud with their heads up, looking startled at us with those flashlight eyes. When she saw them, the pony slammed on the brakes, again, and whirled around, right out from under me, leaving me sitting in the mud. And then she was gone, galloping back toward the chicken coop jump, whinnying in a panic. She had never been in with hogs before, not right in the pen with them. Neither, of course, had I. I got up. I looked at the sows. Not one moved. Well, I thought hopefully, wishing it to be so, this will probably be fine. The sows aren't upset.

I was standing in six inches of mud. I looked around. Through the vines, I could just see the chicken coop jump on the other side of the pen. It felt like I was way down inside something. The cloudy sky was far above. The air was close—August close.

He came from behind me. I heard the sound but didn't immediately put it together with the boar. When he rumbled in his chest, I turned around. So there I was. It was as if I had known somehow that I would be in there on the ground with that six-hundred-pound hog, figuring out what to do next. The big old sows were sprawled out in the mud in front of me with their heads still up like fat women on a beach watching as the shark's fin bears down on the swimmer.

I went for the nearest stump—which meant sloshing across five feet of mud and water. I grabbed the four-foot-high stump and frantically started to climb it. I was very frightened but also very excited. I wasn't going to let that boar get me!

The stump was rotten; it broke off at the base as soon as I started to climb. I fell to the opposite side of its base from the hog. I got up and reached for the next one. It held and I pulled myself up using the honeysuckle vines. I must have looked like a fence lizard peering over the top of a half-round post. I figured I was about in the middle of the enclosure. The sows were still mildly interested. The boar was more interested, very interested. But all was not lost. I could see the opening of the far chicken coop through the vines, about fifty feet away. In a way it was comical. The damn thing was just a big, bristly, gray pig, looking up at me with flopped over ears, snuffling loudly through his nose. Just a pig.

But he had those flashlight eyes, and I knew the story about Billy Gibbons at the Greeveses was true. When after ten minutes the boar was still looking at me, I began to worry. Clinging to the stump was getting old. It was a sure thing I was not going to be able to wander around the hog lot checking the sows with him. There were a number of possibilities in the long run, none of them attractive. At some point someone would see the pony around the barnyard with the stirrups and reins flapping. No matter who saw the pony first, word would get to Matthew, and he would put it together and come after me and no doubt would have to shoot the hog to get me out of there—with results nearly as awful as being eaten by him. There would be no talk at the store in the evenings about how Charlie Lewis had escaped the huge-ass gray boar that had him up a stump or about how Charlie walked home, muddy but safe, to catch the pony and put her away and walk to the house to take his licks.