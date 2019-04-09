A fully illustrated guide that bridges the nexus between stasis and health, Star Trek: Body by Starfleet provides real, practical, and fun exercises for pop culture fans of all ages and physical abilities so that they may boldly live long and prosper.



Drawing from the most celebrated and iconic elements of over 50 years of Star Trek, Body by Starfleet will provide any pop-culture (or junk-food) junkie a fun and healthy way to engage their warp core and get moving. Whether you view the gym as an impenetrable final frontier or regularly bench press boulders like a Gorn, these simple, easy-to-follow instructions — created in consultation with a certified fitness trainer — is for readers of all ages and fitness levels to navigate through a series of enterprising exercises.



Everyone, from an ensign in the Command Training Program to an admiral who’s voyaged through every quadrant, will benefit from the more than 30 exercises featuring Klingon Calisthenics, Tribble Lifts, Chekov’s Cossack Squats, Jefferies Tube Climbers, and Wesley Crushers. All of the exercises in Body by Starfleet are designed for standard gravity so they can be performed with little to no equipment everywhere from living rooms to gyms to holodecks. Also included is a chapter covering nutrition, so readers can program their replicators to eat better and cleaner, motivational quotes and moments spanning the Star Trek franchise, and special exercises aimed toward non-humanoid species including Horta and Changelings (bucket not included).

