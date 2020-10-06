Bob Ross Activity Book

An officially licensed fun, inspiring, and engaging kids activity book for the whole family to enjoy featuring beloved painter icon Bob Ross. What better way to spark joy and wonder than through inspiring prompts and creative puzzles centered around iconic painter Bob Ross. From nature and art-themed prompts for sketching and doodling to word searching, mazes, crosswords, and more that celebrate Bob Ross’s serene philosophy, this is the only kids activity book of its kind featuring the beloved painter. Follow Bob and his squirrel friend Peapod throughout the book as they get kids thinking about nature, art, and having fun on a sunny or rainy day.