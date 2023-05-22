Go to Hachette Book Group home
Songs That Explain the '90s
Contributors
By Rob Harvilla
The 1990s were a chaotic and gritty and utterly magical time for music, a confounding barrage of genres and lifestyles and superstars, from grunge to hip-hop, from sumptuous R&B to rambunctious ska-punk, from Axl to Kurt to Missy to Santana to Tupac to Britney. In SONGS THAT EXPLAIN THE '90s, Ringer music critic Rob Harvilla reimagines all the earwormy, iconic hits Gen Xers pine for with vivid historical storytelling, sharp critical analysis, rampant loopiness, and wryly personal ruminations on the most bizarre, joyous, and inescapable songs from a decade we both regret entirely and miss desperately.
Genre:
- On Sale
- Nov 7, 2023
- Page Count
- 320 pages
- Publisher
- Twelve
- ISBN-13
- 9781538764947
