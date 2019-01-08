Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bone Ships
A brilliantly imagined saga of honor, glory, and warfare, The Bone Ships is the epic laugh of a new fantasy from David Gemmell Award-nominated RJ Barker.
Two nations at war. A prize beyond compare.
For generations, the Hundred Isles have built their ships from the bones of ancient dragons to fight an endless war.
The dragons disappeared, but the battles for supremacy persisted.
Now the first dragon in centuries has been spotted in far-off waters, and both sides see a chance to shift the balance of power in their favour. Because whoever catches it will win not only glory, but the war.
The Tide Child Trilogy
The Bone Ships
Edition: Unabridged
"The Bone Ships is excellent. Aside from the standout writing, it's one of the most interesting and original fantasy worlds I've seen in years."—Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award-winning author
"The Bone Ships is a viciously exciting adventure. I loved every second of it."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand
"An epic tale of duty and obligation and honour, and what bravery really means... I can't recommend it enough."—Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones