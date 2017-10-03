Switch and Bait

In this charming, sexy, and “laugh-out-loud” (USA Today) funny romantic comedy, an online dating ghostwriter’s life gets hilariously complicated when she recognizes one of her clients’ matches–her ex!–and finds herself forced to flirt with him again, on someone else’s behalf…



We switch. I bait.

Let me help you snag a date.



All through college, Blanche Carter was known as the love doctor in her sorority. Now she’s parlayed her talent into a unique consulting business: she runs the online dating profiles of Washington D.C.’s most eligible women.



Armed with a battalion of rules, Blanche expertly helps her clients optimize their profiles and ace that first date. But although she’ll happily message handsome strangers (and fend off dick pics) for other ladies, Blanche’s most important rule is the one she has for herself: no relationships. She’s seen too much heartbreak to believe in real love anymore.



When a former fling pops up among the matches for one of her favorite clients, Blanche gamely messages him on her behalf. Blanche is definitely over him, and this is how she’ll prove it. But if she doesn’t watch out, Blanche might end up not only screwing over a client–and possibly tanking her entire business–but breaking her rule about love as well . . .



Ricki Schultz’s trademark irreverent humor and wry insight into the absurdities of modern dating are both outrageously funny and genuinely moving in her unforgettable new novel.



“A wry, audacious romance that is perfect for our contemporary moment…[with] sparkling, irreverent banter that is so good you might be tempted to steal it for your own online dating one-liners.” — Entertainment Weekly



“Funny, sexy and unexpectedly touching…An often-hilarious and surprisingly endearing read, perfect for beach season!” — RT Book Reviews



“Romantic and funny…a great summer read.” — BookTrib



“Ricki Schultz’s relatable novel will have readers LOLing.” — US Weekly on Mr. Right-Swipe



“A brilliantly funny debut novel about a 21st century girl searching for her happily ever after.” — Bustle on Mr. Right-Swipe



“Breezy, brazen…a fun beach read.” — Seattle Times on Mr. Right-Swipe



“This book gave me my absolute favorite feeling: laughing out loud alone in a room, chased immediately by the swoons.” — Christina Lauren on Mr. Right-Swipe