Rick Steves Walk: Historic Paris

Rick Steves' Walks eBooks are straightforward, self-guided walking tours through some of Europe's most popular destinations, designed for easy reference on your mobile device or eReader. In Rick Steves’ Walk: Historic Paris, Rick shares his candid advice on how to get the most out of a walk through the heart of Paris—including where to start, how much time you need, and what's worth stopping for—all for less than the cost of a café au lait. With Rick's knowledgeable, humorous writing in hand, you'll also learn some interesting historical facts about the things you encounter along the way. Packed with indispensable tips and recommendations from America's expert on Europe, Rick Steves’ Walk: Historic Paris is a tour guide in your pocket—and on your smartphone.

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: July 30th 2019

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 31

ISBN-13: 9781641713610

Edition: Digital original

