Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Vienna, Salzburg & Tirol
Marvel at elegant architecture, explore stunning Alpine countryside, and get to know a unique culture: Austria’s top cities are yours to explore with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Vienna, Salzburg & Tirol you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending two weeks or more exploring Vienna, Salzburg and Tirol
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Mozart’s house, the Vienna State Opera, and stunning Hapsburg palaces to the eerie Bone Chapel and the oldest salt mine in the world
- How to connect with culture: Sip a beer brewed onsite by monks, nibble a Sacher torte in a corner café, or catch a concert at a historic classical music venue
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of wine
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps and directions, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a German phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Vienna, the Danube Valley, Bratislava, Slovakia, Salzburg and Berchtesgaden, Hallstatt and the Salzkammergut, Innsbruck, Bavaria and Western Tirol, the Italian Dolomites, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Vienna, Salzburg & Tirol.
Have less than a week to explore? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Vienna or Rick Steves Pocket Munich & Salzburg!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use