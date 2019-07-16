Rick Steves' Tours eBooks are straightforward, self-guided tours of some of Europe's most popular museums, ancient buildings, and other points of interest, designed for easy reference on your mobile device or eReader. In Rick Steves’ Tour: Salzburg, Austria, Rick shares his candid advice on how to get the most out of a visit to Salzburg, including when to go, how much it costs, and what to see once you're there. With Rick's knowledgeable writing in hand, you'll also learn some interesting historical facts along the way. Packed with indispensable tips and recommendations from America's expert on Europe, Rick Steves’ Tour: Salzburg, Austria is a tour guide in your pocket—and on your smartphone.



