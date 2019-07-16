Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Tour: Cathedral of Barcelona (Enhanced)
Rick Steves’ Walks eBooks are straightforward, self-guided walking tours through some of Europe’s most popular destinations, designed for easy reference on your mobile device or eReader.Read More
In Rick Steves’ Tour: Cathedral of Barcelona, Rick shares his candid advice on how to get the most out of a visit to the cathedral, including when to go, how much it costs, and what to keep an eye out for once you’re there. With Rick’s knowledgeable, humorous writing in hand, you’ll also learn some interesting historical facts about the things you encounter along the way.
Packed with indispensable tips and recommendations from America’s expert on Europe, Rick Steves’ Tour: Cathedral of Barcelona is a tour guide in your pocket-and on your smartphone.
Edition: Digital original
