Rick Steves Tour: Anne Frank House, Amsterdam
Rick Steves’ Tours eBooks are straightforward, self-guided tours of some of Europe’s most popular museums, ancient buildings, and other points of interest, designed for easy reference on your mobile device or eReader.Read More
In Rick Steves’ Tour: Anne Frank House, Amsterdam-for less than the price of a cappuccino-Rick shares his candid advice on how to get the most out of a visit to the Ann Frank House, including when to go, how much it costs, and what’s worth your time once you’re there. With Rick’s knowledgeable, humorous writing in hand, you’ll also learn some interesting historical facts about the museum along the way.
Packed with indispensable tips and recommendations from America’s expert on Europe, Rick Steves’ Tour: Anne Frank House, Amsterdam is a tour guide in your pocket-and on your smartphone.
Edition: Digital original
