Rick Steves Switzerland
Cross the Alps in a cable car, cruise Lake Geneva, and visit a medieval château: with Rick Steves on your side, Switzerland can be yours!
Inside Rick Steves Switzerland you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Switzerland
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from bustling Zürich to the cozy small-town atmosphere of Appenzell
- How to connect with culture: Chat with friendly Swiss locals at mountain retreats, swim in the alpine waters of the Aare River, and treat yourself to delicious cheese fondue
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over wine and Swiss chocolate
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and mountain towns
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go, including scenic railroad journeys such as the Golden Pass, Gotthard Panorama Express, Bernina Express, Glacier Express, and Chur
- Useful resources including a packing list, German, French, and Italian phrase guides, a historical overview, and recommended reading, as well as tips on visiting Switzerland in the winter
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Zürich, Luzern, Central Switzerland, Bern, Murten, Avenches, Gimmelwald and the Berner Oberland, Zermatt and the Matterhorn, Appenzell, Lausanne, Château de Chillon, Montreux, Gruyères, Lugano, Pontresina, Samedan, St. Moritz, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Switzerland.
