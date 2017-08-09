Cross the Alps in a cable car, cruise Lake Geneva, and visit a medieval château: with Rick Steves on your side, Switzerland can be yours!





Inside Rick Steves Switzerland you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Switzerland

on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites Top sights and hidden gems, from bustling Zürich to the cozy small-town atmosphere of Appenzell

from bustling Zürich to the cozy small-town atmosphere of Appenzell How to connect with culture: Chat with friendly Swiss locals at mountain retreats, swim in the alpine waters of the Aare River, and treat yourself to delicious cheese fondue

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Complete, up-to-date information on Zürich, Luzern, Central Switzerland, Bern, Murten, Avenches, Gimmelwald and the Berner Oberland, Zermatt and the Matterhorn, Appenzell, Lausanne, Château de Chillon, Montreux, Gruyères, Lugano, Pontresina, Samedan, St. Moritz, and more

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Switzerland.