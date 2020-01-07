Savor authentic paella, run with the bulls in Pamplona, or relax on Barcelona’s beaches: experience Spain with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Spain you’ll find:

on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites Top sights and hidden gems, from El Escorial and the great mosque of Córdoba to medieval bars serving house-made madroño liqueur

from El Escorial and the great mosque of Córdoba to medieval bars serving house-made madroño liqueur How to connect with local culture: Enjoy a flamenco show in Madrid, chat with fans about the latest fútbol match, or meander down winding streets in search of the best tapas

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Coverage of Barcelona, Basque Country, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela, León, Salamanca, Madrid, El Escorial, the Valley of the Fallen, Segovia, Toledo, Granada, Sevilla, Córdoba, Andalucía, Spain’s Southern Coast, Gibraltar, Morocco, and more

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Spain.





