You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling in Stockholm.



In this slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scandinavia, you’ll get Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, and hotels in Stockholm. You’ll sample authentic Swedish meatballs, visit the Skansen open-air folk museum, treat yourself to a Swedish massage, and take a cruise through the stunning archipelago.



Rick also covers day trips to nearby destinations like Uppsala, Sandhamn, and Drottningholm Palace, with helpful maps and self-guided tours to keep you on track. You’ll learn to travel smart and get around like a local as you explore charming Old Town, atmospheric Gamla Stan, and young, trendy Södermalm.



More than just reviews and directions, Rick Steves Snapshot Stockholm is truly a tour guide in your pocket.



Exploring beyond Stockholm? Pick up Rick Steves Scandinavia for in-depth coverage, detailed itineraries, and important planning information for a longer trip.

