Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia

With Rick Steves, southern Spain is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Sevilla, Granada, and Andalucia’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Attend a riveting flamenco show, tour the magnificent Alhambra palace, and admire Spain’s top surviving Moorish mosque. Wander the White Hill Towns, or hop a ferry to colorful Tangier. Feast on paella and snack on savory jamón, and chat with locals at a lively tapas bar
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Sevilla, Granada & Andalucia is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond southern Spain? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
