Rick Steves Snapshot Rothenburg & the Rhine
With Rick Steves, Rothenburg and the Rhine are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Germany includes:Read More
- Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Rothenburg and the Rhine, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Tour breathtaking Neo-Gothic churches and hike to riverside ruins. Cruise along the Rhine past castles and vineyards, or take the scenic route through quaint countryside villages on the Romantic Road. Cheers with locals over a pint in a biergarten, and enjoy a hearty meal of bratwurst or schnitzel
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Rothenburg & the Rhine is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond Rothenburg and the Rhine? Pick up Rick Steves Germany for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
