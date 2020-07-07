Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Rothenburg and the Rhine, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps

on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more in Rothenburg and the Rhine, plus tips to Top sights and local experiences: Tour breathtaking Neo-Gothic churches and hike to riverside ruins. Cruise along the Rhine past castles and vineyards, or take the scenic route through quaint countryside villages on the Romantic Road. Cheers with locals over a pint in a biergarten , and enjoy a hearty meal of bratwurst or schnitzel



Tour breathtaking Neo-Gothic churches and hike to riverside ruins. Cruise along the Rhine past castles and vineyards, or take the scenic route through quaint countryside villages on the Romantic Road. Cheers with locals over a pint in a , and enjoy a hearty meal of bratwurst or schnitzel Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track

With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Rothenburg & the Rhine is truly a tour guide in your pocket.





Exploring beyond Rothenburg and the Rhine? Pick upfor comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.