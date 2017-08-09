You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling in Norway.



In this slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scandinavia, you’ll get Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, and hotels in Norway. You’ll wander through Viking history, explore snowcapped mountains and mighty glaciers, stroll through a lively fish market, and relax in a cozy fjordside hamlet.



Rick also covers day trips, scenic drives, and the famed “Norway in a Nutshell” ride, with helpful maps and self-guided tours to keep you on track. You’ll learn to travel smart and get around like a local as you explore Oslo, the Sognefjord, Gudbrandsdal Valley, Jotunheimen Mountains, Bergen Stavanger, and more.



More than just reviews and directions, Rick Steves Snapshot Norway is truly a tour guide in your pocket.



Exploring beyond Norway? Pick up Rick Steves Scandinavia for in-depth coverage, detailed itineraries, and important planning information for a longer trip.

