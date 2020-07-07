Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy

Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy

by

by

With Rick Steves, Normandy is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves France includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Normandy’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Visit the Big Clock in Rouen that dates back to the Renaissance, and see the famed Bayeux Tapestry. Pay your respects at the D-Day beaches, and cross the causeway towards the towering Mont St. Michel. Savor creamy Camembert, sip fresh local cider, or take a bike ride through the countryside
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Normandy is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Normandy? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: March 9th 2021

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 152

ISBN-13: 9781641713351

Rick Steves Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves Snapshot