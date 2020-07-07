Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera

by

With Rick Steves, Nice and the French Riviera are yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves France includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Relax on seafront promenades and pebble beaches, stroll the yacht-filled harbors, and cycle or drive along scenic coastal roads. Explore medieval town centers and admire the works of Chagall and Matisse
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Nice & the French Riviera is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Nice and the Riviera? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 110

ISBN-13: 9781641714242

