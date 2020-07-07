Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the Loire Valley’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps

on the Loire Valley’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to Top sights and local experiences: Visit grandiose châteaus, such as Chenonceau, Blois, and Château d’Azay-le-Rideau. Tour the Leonardo da Vinci park, go wine-tasting in Vouvray, and wander the gardens of Villandry. Soak up stunning views from a hot air balloon tour, or take a bike ride through the rolling countryside



Visit grandiose châteaus, such as Chenonceau, Blois, and Château d’Azay-le-Rideau. Tour the Leonardo da Vinci park, go wine-tasting in Vouvray, and wander the gardens of Villandry. Soak up stunning views from a hot air balloon tour, or take a bike ride through the rolling countryside Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track

With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Loire Valley is truly a tour guide in your pocket.





Exploring beyond the Loire Valley? Pick upfor comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.