Rick Steves Snapshot Loire Valley

Rick Steves Snapshot Loire Valley

With Rick Steves, the Loire Valley is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves France includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the Loire Valley’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Visit grandiose châteaus, such as Chenonceau, Blois, and Château d’Azay-le-Rideau. Tour the Leonardo da Vinci park, go wine-tasting in Vouvray, and wander the gardens of Villandry. Soak up stunning views from a hot air balloon tour, or take a bike ride through the rolling countryside
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Loire Valley is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond the Loire Valley? Pick up Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: March 9th 2021

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 120

ISBN-13: 9781641713245

