Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon
With Rick Steves, Lisbon is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Portugal includes:Read More
- Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Lisbon’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Relax and people-watch at an Art Nouveau café, or take a trolley tour of the famed colorful hills. Wander tangled medieval streets and museums of ancient art, and sip delicious port with locals at an authentic fado bar
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond the city? Pick up Rick Steves Portugal for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use