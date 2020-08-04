Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon

With Rick Steves, Lisbon is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Portugal includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Lisbon’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Relax and people-watch at an Art Nouveau café, or take a trolley tour of the famed colorful hills. Wander tangled medieval streets and museums of ancient art, and sip delicious port with locals at an authentic fado bar
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond the city? Pick up Rick Steves Portugal for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $11.99 / $15.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 184

ISBN-13: 9781641713825

Rick Steves