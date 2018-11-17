Rick Steves Snapshot Kraków, Warsaw & Gdansk

You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling in Kraków, Warsaw & Gdansk.





In this compact guide, Rick Steves covers the best of these three cities, including tips on arrival, orientation, and transportation. Sample pierogi, sip local wódka, and learn about Poland’s deep Jewish history as you hit all the must-see spots, like the stunning Main Market Square, Warsaw’s historic Royal Way, or Gdansk’s Main Town Hall. You’ll get firsthand advice on the best sights and experiences, and the maps and self-guided tours will ensure you make the most of your trip. More than just reviews and directions, a Rick Steves Snapshot guide is a tour guide in your pocket.





Rick Steves Snapshot guides consist of excerpted chapters from Rick Steves European country guidebooks. Snapshot guides are a great choice for travelers visiting a specific city or region, rather than multiple European destinations. These slim guides offer all of Rick’s up-to-date advice on what sights are worth your time and money. They include good-value hotel and restaurant recommendations, with no introductory information (such as overall trip planning, when to go, and travel practicalities).





