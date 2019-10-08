Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Snapshot Dubrovnik
With Rick Steves, Dubrovnik is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia includes:Read More
Exploring beyond Dubrovnik? Pick up Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
- Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Dubrovnik’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips for how to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Stroll the Stradun Promenade, take a cable car to the top of Mount Srd, and sip cocktails at a cliffside bar. Hike through Mljet National Park, shop for unique goods at the Turkish-style bazaar in Mostar, and relax on the beach along the Budva Riviera
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
- Day trips to nearby spots like Kotor in Montenegro, Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatian islands
