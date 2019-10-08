Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Snapshot Dubrovnik

Rick Steves Snapshot Dubrovnik

by

by

With Rick Steves, Dubrovnik is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Dubrovnik’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips for how to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Stroll the Stradun Promenade, take a cable car to the top of Mount Srd, and sip cocktails at a cliffside bar. Hike through Mljet National Park, shop for unique goods at the Turkish-style bazaar in Mostar, and relax on the beach along the Budva Riviera
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
  • Day trips to nearby spots like Kotor in Montenegro, Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatian islands
With focused coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Dubrovnik is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Dubrovnik? Pick up Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Read More

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Eastern

On Sale: June 30th 2020

Price: $13.99 / $18.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 232

ISBN-13: 9781641712330

Rick Steves Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Rick Steves Snapshot