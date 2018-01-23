You can count on Rick Steves for what you really need to know when traveling in Dubrovnik.





In this slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia, you’ll get Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, and hotels in Dubrovnik and beyond. With Rick’s advice, you’ll stroll the Stradun Promenade, take a cable car to the top of Mount Srd, and sip cocktails at a cliffside bar.





Rick covers day trips throughout the region as well, including Kotor in Montenegro, Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and island and mainland destinations in Croatia, with helpful maps and self-guided tours to keep you on track. You’ll learn to travel smart and get around like a local as you hike through Mljet National Park, shop for unique goods at the Turkish-style bazaar in Mostar, and relax on the beach along the Budva Riviera.





More than just reviews and directions, Rick Steves Snapshot Dubrovnik is truly a tour guide in your pocket.





Spending more time in the area? Pick up Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia for in-depth coverage, detailed itineraries, and important planning information for a multi-country trip.