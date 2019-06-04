Rick Steves Snapshot Dublin

You can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling in Dublin.



In this compact guide, Rick Steves and Pat O’Connor team up to cover the best of Dublin, including tips on arrival, orientation, and transportation. Embark on a traditional pub crawl, tour the Kilmainham Gaol, or view the Book of Kells in the Trinity Old Library. You’ll get firsthand advice on the best sights, eating, sleeping, and nightlife, and the maps and self-guided tours will ensure you make the most of your experience. More than just reviews and directions, a Rick Steves Snapshot guide is a tour guide in your pocket.



Rick Steves Snapshot guides consist of excerpted chapters from Rick Steves European country guidebooks. Snapshot guides are a great choice for travelers visiting a specific city or region, rather than multiple European destinations. These slim guides offer all of Rick’s up-to-date advice on what sights are worth your time and money. They include good-value hotel and restaurant recommendations, with no introductory information (such as overall trip planning, when to go, and travel practicalities).

