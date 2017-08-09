You can count on Rick Steves for what you really need to know when traveling in Copenhagen.





In this slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Scandinavia, you’ll get Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on the best sights, restaurants, and hotels in Copenhagen and beyond. With Rick’s advice, you’ll bike the canals, feast on Danish kringles, and tour opulent palaces and castles.





Rick covers all the must-see spots surrounding Copenhagen as well, including the Viking Ship Museum in Roskilde, the Moesgård Museum in Arhus, and the isle of Ærø, and Legoland, with helpful maps and self-guided tours to keep you on track. You’ll learn to travel smart and get around like a local as you ride the rollercoasters at Tivoli Gardens, eat at one of the best restaurants in the world or order a hot dog from a streetside pølsevogn, and toast to the Denmark national football team with a triumphant skål!





More than just reviews and directions, Rick Steves Snapshot Copenhagen & the Best of Denmark is truly a tour guide in your pocket.





Exploring beyond Denmark? Pick up Rick Steves Scandinavia for in-depth coverage, detailed itineraries, and important planning information for a multi-country trip.