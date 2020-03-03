Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Snapshot Basque Country: Spain & France
With Rick Steves, Basque Country is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:Read More
- Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Basque Country’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
- Top sights and local experiences: Enjoy the beach resorts of Biarritz, or make a pilgrimage to the historic town of Guernica. Cheer on the bulls in Pamplona, or relax in the port town of St-Jean-de-Luz. Chat with locals over pintxos and wine, sip on cider in timeless French villages, or people-watch from a corner café
- Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Basque Country: Spain & France is truly a tour guide in your pocket.
Exploring beyond Basque Country? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use