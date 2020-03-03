Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Snapshot Basque Country: Spain & France

by

With Rick Steves, Basque Country is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Spain includes:
  • Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Basque Country’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Enjoy the beach resorts of Biarritz, or make a pilgrimage to the historic town of Guernica. Cheer on the bulls in Pamplona, or relax in the port town of St-Jean-de-Luz. Chat with locals over pintxos and wine, sip on cider in timeless French villages, or people-watch from a corner café
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Basque Country: Spain & France is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond Basque Country? Pick up Rick Steves Spain for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: November 24th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 138

ISBN-13: 9781641713214

Rick Steves Snapshot