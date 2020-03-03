Rick’s firsthand, up-to-date advice on Basque Country’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps

on Basque Country’s best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to Top sights and local experiences: Enjoy the beach resorts of Biarritz, or make a pilgrimage to the historic town of Guernica. Cheer on the bulls in Pamplona, or relax in the port town of St-Jean-de-Luz. Chat with locals over pintxos and wine, sip on cider in timeless French villages, or people-watch from a corner café



Enjoy the beach resorts of Biarritz, or make a pilgrimage to the historic town of Guernica. Cheer on the bulls in Pamplona, or relax in the port town of St-Jean-de-Luz. Chat with locals over and wine, sip on cider in timeless French villages, or people-watch from a corner café Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track

With selective coverage and Rick’s trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Basque Country: Spain & France is truly a tour guide in your pocket.





is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted fromincludes:Exploring beyond Basque Country? Pick upfor comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.