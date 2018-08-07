Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Sicily
Swim in the sparkling Mediterranean, marvel at the peak of Mount Etna, and get to know this region’s timeless charm: with Rick Steves on your side, Sicily can be yours!Read More
Inside Rick Steves Sicily you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Sicily
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Mount Etna and the Byzantine mosaics of Monreale to the Ballarò street market and Siracusa’s puppet museum
- How to connect with culture: Savor seafood-centric cuisine made from ancient recipes, catch an opera performance at the Teatro Massimo, or sample authentic Marsala wine
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of local Nero d’Avola
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a historical overview, and useful Italian phrases
- Over 350 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Palermo, Cefalù, Trapani and the West Coast, Agrigento and the Valley of the Temples, Ragusa and the Southeast, Catania, Taormina, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Sicily.
