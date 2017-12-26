Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Scotland Planning Map
Including Edinburgh & Glasgow City Maps
Designed specifically for Rick Steves fans, this map highlights choice destinations throughout Scotland in a colorful, easy-to-use format on high-quality paper that lasts over many trips:
- Cuts the Clutter: While big cities are left for navigational purposes, this map is otherwise stripped clean and filled in only with places that matter to travelers
- Guidebook-Friendly: At a glance, all the places you read about in Rick’s Scotland guidebooks stand out in a crisp, easy-to-read format
- Rail or Road: Includes important train lines and highways (and ferry routes) for easy route-planning, no matter how you’ll get around
- The Back’s Even Better: The reverse side includes detailed city-center maps of Glasgow, and Edinburgh, locating sights, hotels and restaurants
Sheet map,folded
