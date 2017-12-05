Rick Steves Scandinavian & Northern European Cruise Ports
Rick Steves Scandinavian & Northern European Cruise Ports

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781631218149

USD: $27.99  /  CAD: $36.49

ON SALE: August 21st 2018

Genre: Travel / Travel / Food, Lodging & Transportation / Cruises

PAGE COUNT: 1150

Set sail and dive into Europe’s magnificent port cities with Rick Steves Scandinavian & Northern European Cruise Ports! Inside you’ll find:
  • Rick’s expert advice on making the most of your time on a cruise and fully experiencing each city, with thorough coverage of 18 ports of call
  • Practical travel strategies including how to choose and book your cruise, adjusting to life on board on the ship, saving money, and traveling economically and ethically
  • Self-guided walks and tours of each port city so you can hit the best attractions, sample authentic cuisine, and get to know the culture, even with a short amount of time
  • Essential logistics including step-by-step instructions for arriving at each terminal, getting into town, and finding necessary services like ATMs and pharmacies
  • Rick’s reliable tips and candid advice on how to beat the crowds, skip lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Helpful reference photos throughout and full-color maps of each city
  • Useful tools like mini-phrasebooks, detailed instructions for any visa requirements, hotel and airport recommendations for cruise access cities, and what to do if you miss your ship
Full list of coverage: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Tallinn, Riga, the Port of Gdynia, Gdansk, Sopot, Warnermunde, Rostock, Berlin, Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen, the Norwegian Fjords, Flam and the Nutshell, Geirangerfjord, Amsterdam, the Port of Zeebrugge, Bruges, Brussels, Ghent, Southampton, Portsmouth, Dover, Canterbury, London, Le Havre, Honfleur, the D-Day Beaches, Rouen, Paris

Maximize your time and savor every moment with Rick’s practical tips, thoughtful advice, and reliable expertise.

Heading to the Mediterranean? Pick up Rick Steves Mediterranean Cruise Ports.

