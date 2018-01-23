Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Scandinavia
Explore Europe’s most prosperous corner: a smorgasbord of Viking ships, brooding castles, and emerald fjords. With Rick Steves on your side, Scandinavia can be yours!Read More
Inside Rick Steves Scandinavia you’ll find:
Cruising Scandinavia instead? Try Rick Steves Scandinavian and Northern European Cruise Ports.
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Tivoli Gardens, the Viking Ship Museum, and Hans Christian Andersen’s house, to prehistoric monoliths and sleepy fjord villages
- How to connect with local culture: Take a dip in the fjords on a summer day, bask in the hygge of a cozy cabin café, grab a picnic of Nordic cheese and smoked fish from a farmers market, and chat with friendly locals over a glass of avkvavit
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a cup of coffee
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, phrase books for Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, and Estonian, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Copenhagen, Roskilde, Æro, Odense, Justland, Oslo, Flåm, Aurland, undredal, Sognejord, Gudbrandsdal Valley, the Jotunheimen Mountains, Bergen, Stavanger, The Setesdal Valley, Kristiansand, Stockholm, Sigtuna, Uppsala, Vaxholm, Grinda, Svartsö, Sandhamn, Växjö, Glass Country, Kalmar, Öland, Helsinki, Tallinn, and more
