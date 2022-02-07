Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Provence and the French Riviera. Stroll breathtaking coastlines, explore Roman ruins, and soak up some sun in the South of France! Inside Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera you'll find:
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera.
Exploring more? Try Rick Steves France for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.
- Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Provence and the Riviera
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Pont du Gard aqueduct and Impressionist masterpieces to warm stone villages and cozy wineries
- How to connect with local culture: Relax at a waterfront café, dive into a bowl of bouillabaisse, and watch fishermen sail back to the harbor
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a glass of Provençal wine
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete coverage of Arles, Avignon, Orange and the Côtes du Rhône, Nice, Monaco, Antibes, the Inland Riviera, and more
- Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
