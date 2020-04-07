Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera
Stroll breathtaking coastlines, explore Roman ruins, and soak up some sun in the South of France with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera you’ll find:Read More
Exploring more? Try Rick Steves France.
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Provence and the Riviera
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Pont du Gard aqueduct and impressionist masterpieces to warm stone villages and cozy wineries
- How to connect with local culture: Relax at a waterfront café, dive into a bowl of bouillabaisse, and watch fishermen sail back to the harbor
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a glass of Provençal wine
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a French phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Arles, Avignon, Orange and the Côtes du Rhône, Nice, Monaco, Antibes, the Inland Riviera, and more
Exploring more? Try Rick Steves France.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use