Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera

Stroll breathtaking coastlines, explore Roman ruins, and soak up the sun: with Rick Steves on your side, Provence and the French Riviera can be yours!

Inside Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Provence and the Riviera
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the Pont du Gard aqueduct and impressionist masterpieces, to warm stone villages and cozy wineries
  • How to connect with local culture: Relax at a waterfront café, dive into a bowl of bouillabaisse, and watch fishermen sail back to the harbor
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a glass of Provençal wine
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, a French phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Arles, Avignon, Orange and the Côtes du Rhône, Nice, Monaco, Antibes, the Inland Riviera, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Provence & the French Riviera.

Spending more time in France? Try Rick Steves Best of France.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / France

On Sale: November 13th 2018

Price: $21.99 / $28.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 555

ISBN-13: 9781631218354

What's Inside

Rick Steves