From the world’s largest castle to the coziest pubs, experience the Old World charm of the Czech Republic with Rick Steves. Inside Rick Steves Prague & the Czech Republic you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Prague and the Czech Republic
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the city’s stunning Old Town Square and Prague Castle to charming neighborhood bars and restaurants
- How to connect with local culture: Take a dip in freshwater peat spas, explore the medieval villages of Bohemia, or enjoy a wine-cellar serenade with friendly vintners
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a pint of local Pilsner
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and thought-provoking museums
- Detailed maps and directions, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, a Czech phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Prague, Kutna Hora, Terezin Memorial, Litomerice, Konopiste Castle, Karlstejn Castle, Krivoklat Castle, Karlovy Vary, Cesky Krumlov, Trebon, Telc, Trebic, Slavonice, Olomouc, Kromeriz, Wallachia, Mikulov, Pavlov and the Palava Hills, Lednice and Valtice, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Prague & the Czech Republic.
Spending a week or less in the city? Check out Rick Steves Pocket Prague!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use