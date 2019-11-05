Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Venice:

City walks and tours: Eight detailed self-guided walks including a Rialto to Frari Church Walk and tours of St. Mark’s Basilica and Doge’s Palace, plus a Grand Canal Cruise to see the city by vaporetto

Eight detailed self-guided walks including a Rialto to Frari Church Walk and tours of St. Mark’s Basilica and Doge’s Palace, plus a Grand Canal Cruise to see the city by Rick’s strategic advice on what’s worth your time and money

on what’s worth your time and money What to eat and where to stay: Savor calamari at a cicchetti bar, mingle with locals with a Bellini or spritz con Aperol in hand, and stay in a romantic canal-side hotel

Savor calamari at a bar, mingle with locals with a Bellini or in hand, and stay in a romantic canal-side hotel Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time

to help you prioritize your time A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout

plus museum and city maps throughout Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go

Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Italian phrases, and more

Lightweight, yet packed with info on Venice’s history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Venice truly is a tour guide in your pocket.





Extending your trip? Try Rick Steves Venice.