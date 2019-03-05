Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Pocket Munich & Salzburg
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Munich and Salzburg:
- City walks and tours: Five detailed self-guided walks including a Munich city walk, Nymphenburg Palace tour, Sound of Music tour, and more
- Rick’s strategic advice on what’s worth your time and money
- What to eat and where to stay: Savor Bratwurst from a streetside Würstelstand, mingle with locals at a beer hall, and stay at a traditional Bavarian bed-and-breakfast
- Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
- A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus museum and city maps throughout
- Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
- Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic German phrases, and more
Lightweight, yet packed with info on the cities’ history and culture, Rick Steves Pocket Munich & Salzburg truly is a tour guide in your pocket.
Extending your trip? Try Rick Steves Best of Germany.
