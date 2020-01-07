Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Pocket Italy's Cinque Terre

Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves! This colorful, compact guidebook is perfect for spending a week or less in Italy’s Cinque Terre:
  • Walks and tours: Six detailed tours and walks showcase the essential sights of each village, including Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Riomaggiore, and more
  • Rick’s strategic advice on what experiences are worth your time and money
  • What to eat and where to stay: Enjoy local wine and seafood antipasti, chat with locals at a family-run trattoria, and admire views of the ocean from your hotel
  • Day-by-day itineraries to help you prioritize your time
  • A detailed, detachable fold-out map, plus individual village maps throughout
  • Full-color, portable, and slim for exploring on-the-go
  • Trip-planning practicalities like when to go, how to get around, basic Italian phrases, and more
Lightweight yet packed with valuable insight into the history and culture of Italy, Rick Steves Pocket Italy’s Cinque Terre is a tour guide in your pocket.

Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Italy!
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Italy

On Sale: September 1st 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 200

ISBN-13: 9781641712903

