Rick Steves Paris 2019
Explore every centimeter of Paris, from the top of the Eiffel Tower to the ancient catacombs below the city: with Rick Steves on your side, Paris can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Paris 2019 you’ll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Paris
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Notre-Dame, the Louvre, and the Palace of Versailles to where to find the perfect croissant
- How to connect with culture: Stroll along the Seine, marvel at the works of Degas and Monet, and sip café au lait at a streetside café
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of vin rouge
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums and churches
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, French phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 700 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Annually updated information on the Historic Core, Left Bank, Opera Neighborhood, Champs-Elysees, the Marais, Montmartre, and more, plus day trips to Versailles, Chartres, Giverny, and Auvers-sur-Oise
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Paris 2019.
Spending just a few days in the city? Try Rick Steves Pocket Paris.
