Rick Steves Italy 2019
From the Mediterranean to the Alps, from fine art to fine pasta: with Rick Steves on your side, Italy can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Italy 2019 you’ll find:Read More
Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Italy. Want to explore off-the-beaten-path Italy instead? Pick up Rick Steves Sicily.
- Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip to Italy
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the Colosseum and Michelangelo’s David to corner trattorias and that perfect scoop of gelato
- How to connect with local culture: Walk in Caesar’s footsteps of through the ruins of the Forum, discover the relaxed rhythms of sunny Cinque Terre, or chat with fans about the latest soccer match (calcio, to locals)
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and experience la dolce far niente
- Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
- Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
- Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, Italian phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Annually updated information on Venice, Padua, The Dolomites, Lake Country, Milan, Italian Riviera, Florence, Pisa, Lucca, Hill Towns of Central Italy, Siena, Tuscany, Rome, Naples, Pompeii, Capri, the Amalfi Coast, and much more
