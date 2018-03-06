Wander rustic towns, emerald valleys, lively cities, and moss-draped ruins: with Rick Steves on your side, Ireland can be yours! Inside Rick Steves Ireland 2019 you’ll find:

Comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Ireland

from the Rock of Cashel and the Ring of Kerry to distilleries making whiskey with hundred-year-old recipes How to connect with local culture: Hoist a pint at the corner pub, enjoy traditional fiddle music, and jump into conversations buzzing with brogue

include everything worth seeing without weighing you down Annually updated information on Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, County Wexford, Kinsale, Cobh, Kenmare, The Ring of Kerry, Dingle Peninsula, County Clare, the Burren, Galway, the Aran Islands, Connemara, County Mayo, Belfast, Portrush, the Antrim Coast, Derry, County Donegal, and much more

Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Ireland.