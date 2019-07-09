Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Iceland
Hike vast glaciers, marvel at steaming volcanic lakes, and explore the land of the midnight sun: with Rick Steves, Iceland is yours to explore! Inside Rick Steves Iceland you’ll find:Read More
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Scandinavia or Rick Steves Northern European Cruise Ports.
- Comprehensive itineraries that can be adapted for 24-hour layovers, 5-day visits, 2-week trips, and more, including the best road trips in Iceland from the Ring Road to the Golden Circle
- Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from the stunning northern lights to hidden hikes and cozy bookstores
- How to connect with local culture: Soak in hidden hot springs, sample smoked fish, and chat with locals in moody and welcoming rural towns
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
- Self-guided walking tours of lively Reykjavík and art and history museums and mile-by-mile scenic driving tours
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, an Icelandic phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Reykjavík, the Reykjanes Peninsula, the Golden Circle, the South Coast, the Westman Islands, West Iceland, The Ring Road, the East Fjords, and more
Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Scandinavia or Rick Steves Northern European Cruise Ports.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use