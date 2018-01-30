Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Iceland

Rick Steves Iceland

Hike vast glaciers, marvel at steaming volcanic lakes, and explore the land of the midnight sun: with Rick Steves on your side, Iceland can be yours!

Inside Rick Steves Iceland you’ll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for exploring Iceland, whether you’ve got a long layover in Reykjavík or two weeks to dive into the whole country
  • Rick’s strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the stunning northern lights to hidden hikes and cozy bookstores
  • How to connect with local culture: Soak in the famous Blue Lagoon, sample smoked fishes, and chat with locals in stark and lovely rural towns
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick’s candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively Reykjavík and art and history museums
  • Complete, mile-by-mile driving tours, including the Golden Circle, the Ring Road, and more, with recommendations of Iceland’s most scenic detours
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, an Icelandic phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Reykjavík, the Reykjanes Peninsula, the Golden Circle, the South Coast, the Westman Islands, West Iceland, The Ring Road, the East Fjords, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Iceland.

Expanding your trip? Try Rick Steves Scandinavia or Rick Steves Northern European Cruise Ports.


Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Iceland & Greenland

On Sale: March 27th 2018

Price: $14.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9781641710190

HOW TO SEE ICELAND WITHOUT BREAKING THE BANK

Iceland is one of Europe’s most expensive destinations. Here are some strategies from Rick Steves Iceland for keeping costs down.

Consider Airbnb. Airbnb and similar sites rent properties that are typically far cheaper than hotels. If you’re willing to forego hotel services, you’ll get more space and amenities for your money.

 

“Go” down the hall. Iceland’s characteristic guesthouses typically offer basic rooms with a shared bathroom, which cost much less than rooms with ensuite bathrooms.

 

Have a big lunch and a small dinner. Even the fanciest restaurants offer excellent value lunch specials in the $25 range. Enjoy a sit-down meal for lunch, then picnic or grab cheap takeout for dinner.

 

Picnic. Cultivate the art of picnicking. Use Iceland’s discount supermarket chains—Krónan and Bónus—to stock up. Even coffee is expensive, so bring single-serving packets of instant from home.

 

Know what’s included. Don’t feel obligated to purchase a drink. Carafes of tap water are always free. If you’ve paid for unlimited soup and bread, don’t be shy about going back for seconds!

 

Economize on alcohol. Stock up at the airport duty-free store on arrival or at government-run liquor stores (called Vínbúðin). If you’re going to a bar, go during happy hour.

 

Skip the Blue Lagoon. While famous and a highlight for many visitors, the Blue Lagoon costs ten times as much as Iceland’s many thermal swimming pools...which are also a more authentic experience.

 

Sightsee selectively. Icelandic museums are typically very good, but expensive. If you’ll be sightseeing a lot in the capital, consider a Reykjavík City Card. Fortunately, Iceland’s natural wonders are free.

 

Splurge where it counts. When you do splurge, choose an experience you’ll always remember. Minimize souvenir shopping and focus instead on collecting wonderful memories.

 

Find out how to make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Iceland!

Meet The Author: Rick Steves

Since 1973, Rick Steves has spent about four months a year exploring Europe. His mission: to empower Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. Rick produces a best-selling guidebook series, a public television series, and a public radio show, and organizes small-group tours that take over 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.  He does all of this with the help of more than 100 well-traveled staff members at Rick Steves’ Europe in Edmonds, WA (near Seattle). When not on the road, Rick is active in his church and with advocacy groups focused on economic and social justice, drug policy reform, and ending hunger. To recharge, Rick plays piano, relaxes at his family cabin in the Cascade Mountains, and spends time with his son Andy and daughter Jackie. Find out more about Rick at http://www.ricksteves.com and on Facebook.

