Rick Steves Iceland Planning Map
Designed specifically for Rick Steves fans, this map highlights choice destinations throughout Iceland in a colorful, easy-to-use format on high-quality paper that lasts over many trips:
- Cuts the Clutter: While big cities are left for navigational purposes, this map is otherwise stripped clean and filled in only with places that matter to travelers
- Guidebook-Friendly: At a glance, all the places you read about in the Rick Steves Iceland guidebook stand out in a crisp, easy-to-read format
- Road or Sea: Includes highways, ferry routes, bus stops, and bike rental stations for easy route-planning, no matter how you’ll get around
- The Back’s Even Better: The reverse side includes a detailed city-center map of Reykjavík and a map of the Ring Road, locating sights, hotels and restaurants
Sheet map,folded
