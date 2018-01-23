Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Iceland Planning Map

Rick Steves Iceland Planning Map

by

Designed specifically for Rick Steves fans, this map highlights choice destinations throughout Iceland in a colorful, easy-to-use format on high-quality paper that lasts over many trips:
  • Cuts the Clutter: While big cities are left for navigational purposes, this map is otherwise stripped clean and filled in only with places that matter to travelers
  • Guidebook-Friendly: At a glance, all the places you read about in the Rick Steves Iceland guidebook stand out in a crisp, easy-to-read format
  • Road or Sea: Includes highways, ferry routes, bus stops, and bike rental stations for easy route-planning, no matter how you’ll get around
  • The Back’s Even Better: The reverse side includes a detailed city-center map of Reykjavík and a map of the Ring Road, locating sights, hotels and restaurants
Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Iceland & Greenland

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $8.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781641710725

Rick Steves Logo
Sheet map,folded
