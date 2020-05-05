Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Rick Steves Hunger and Hope

Rick Steves Hunger and Hope

by

In his one-hour public television special, Rick Steves’ Hunger and Hope, travel expert Rick Steves ventures beyond Europe to learn about the key realities of extreme poverty.
 
Inside this companion e-book, you’ll uncover Rick’s firsthand insights on:
  • How ending world hunger in our lifetime is an attainable goal
  • The importance of water access, education, women’s empowerment, and financial literacy in creating long-term independence
  • How communities are using smart development to rise out of poverty
Join Rick Steves in Ethiopia and Guatemala and discover how you can make a difference.
Genre: Travel / Travel / Essays & Travelogues

On Sale: May 12th 2020

Page Count: 80

ISBN-13: 9781641714013

Edition: Digital original

