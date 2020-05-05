Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rick Steves Hunger and Hope
In his one-hour public television special, Rick Steves’ Hunger and Hope, travel expert Rick Steves ventures beyond Europe to learn about the key realities of extreme poverty.
Inside this companion e-book, you’ll uncover Rick’s firsthand insights on:
- How ending world hunger in our lifetime is an attainable goal
- The importance of water access, education, women’s empowerment, and financial literacy in creating long-term independence
- How communities are using smart development to rise out of poverty
Join Rick Steves in Ethiopia and Guatemala and discover how you can make a difference.
Edition: Digital original
